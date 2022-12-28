Harry Styles Spends Christmas At Home With Family After Olivia Wilde Split: See Photo

Harry Styles is home for the holidays! The 28-year-old “As It Was” hitmaker spent some quality family time with his mother, Anne Twist, his sister, Gemma Styles, and Gemma’s boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, over the weekend, which was documented in a heartwarming selfie Anne, 55, shared on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The photograph, seen in the third slide of the below carousel, showed the happy family grinning wide as they spent some time in a green field. They all wore winter coats to keep warm, with Harry in a yellow The North Face puffer jacket that was layered over a blue hoodie and a black North Face base layer.

The women in the photo kept extra cozy by wearing hats, and Anne and Harry donned sunglasses. “Christmas 2022,” Anne captioned the slideshow alongside a Christmas tree emoji, red heart emoji, and a smiley face emoji with hearts around it. Other photos in the carousel depicted a warm fire in the fireplace, a bountiful Christmas dinner, and a large Christmas tree decorated with tinsel and ornaments.

Christmas came one month and one day before Harry’s European tour kicks off, which is beginning after he enjoyed a wildly successful American leg that saw him sell out a two-week residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The European leg of his tour is also part of the reason why he and Olivia Wilde, 38, split and spent their holidays alone this year. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”

Later in the month, a person close to the British star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was having a hard time admitting that he and Olivia were done. “Harry will not say that they have broken up — just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause. No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” the insider divulged.

It’s not clear how Olivia celebrated her Christmas, as she has yet to share anything holiday-related on her Instagram page. Her last post came from a trip to Disneyland that took place earlier in December that she shared with her two children. In the cover shot of her carousel, the Don’t Worry Darling director smiled wide with her hands thrown above her head as she rode the merry-go-round. She was dressed in a black ensemble and sparkly Minnie Mouse ears. The second image in the carousel showed her walking next to her children as they strolled down Main Street, U.S.A. toward a towering Christmas tree. “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth,” she captioned the slideshow.

The former One Direction singer and Olivia met while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and immediately hit it off. They were first spotted publicly hand-in-hand at a wedding in Jan. 2021. While they never confirmed their romance, the pictures of them sunbathing together on European vacations and making out on the streets of New York City confirmed their romance for them.