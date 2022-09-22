Harry Styles’ Mom Gushes Over Olivia Wilde For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘Well Done’

Harry Style’s mom has given her stamp of approval on his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s directing! After screening the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia helmed and Harry starred in alongside Florence Pugh, Anne Twist took to her Instagram on Wednesday (September 21) to give her honest, through-a-parent’s-eyes review, calling the psychological thriller “excellent” and praising the American director’s work.

“First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent!” Anne wrote alongside an adorable photo album of herself and three friends at the cinema. “Really enjoyed from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual”

Anne’s pop star son has been linked with the Turistas actress since they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and it appears Anne has been a fan of Olivia’s from the start. “Harry’s mother adores Olivia and her kids! Their families have blended so seamlessly,” a source told ET.

It’s nice to hear some good news about the movie as it has been surrounded in drama lately, even before it debuted at the Venice Film Festival. During the press tour, Olivia claimed she fired Shia LaBeouf from the cast, which the actor denied. There was also rumored tension between Olivia and Florence. To add to the troubles, fans thought they saw Harry spit on his costar Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Olivia appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she addressed some of the controversy surrounding her sophomore effort as a director. “He did not,” Olivia said of Harry spitting on Chris. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” She also dipped her toe in the Florence rumors. “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent,” she added. “I have nothing against her for any reason.”