Ashley Graham Sparkles In Sheer Mini Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath At Cannes

Ashley Graham is heating up Instagram while at Cannes! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum, 35, shared a video of herself strutting her stuff in a sexy sheer outfit while visiting France for the annual 76th Cannes Film Festival on Instagram on Sunday, May 21. Her sparkling Prada dress, made of a barely-there sheer fabric, showed off her toned body while platform silver heels elongated her legs. She wore a black bra and high-waisted black underwear underneath and accessorized with a small black purse.

Ashley’s voluminous brunette hair was worn down and partially hid her stunning waterfall earrings, which appeared to be embellished with crystals. The plus-size model exuded confidence as she walked toward the camera with the song “All Eyes On Me” by Dj Belite playing in the background. She didn’t caption the post, letting her strong catwalk do all the talking.

She also took to the ‘gram to post several snapshots of herself walking down the hallway of her French hotel in the same outfit. “I have arrived,” she captioned the gorgeous glam shots, but in French. Yes, she has! See the striking snaps here.

The mother of three made a similar video for the outfit she donned at the Club Zero premiere on Monday, May 22, as seen below. Her stunning Dolce & Gabanna dress commanded attention with its light gray, billowy layers. Unsurprisingly, her hair was pinned up in an elegant updo to not take away from the voluminous dress. She added more glamour with her thick, layered diamond necklace, hoops, and additional earrings. “dripping in [clouds] & [diamonds],” she caprioned the post.

Ashley’s recent glam shots are a stark contrast to her pre-Cannes Instagram post from May 13. The photos she posted radiated the same confidence, but she was dressed much more casually. For the post, which seemingly served as revenge to anyone who doubted her growing up because it showed her staring at her cover of Maxim magazine, she donned a ribbed white tank top and off-white cargo capris. She had her hair sleeked back into a simple bun and wore white flats that featured a black toe. “My middle school bullies are gagging,” she captioned the beautiful pictures, which can be seen here.

Clearly, Ashley looks good in anything she wears — and we love seeing her confidence shine!