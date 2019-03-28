Ashley Graham Wears Silver Dress With High Slit For American Beauty Star Finale

Ashley Graham showed off her amazing legs in a sexy thigh-high slit silver gown at the Season 2 Finale of American Beauty Star on March 27.

Ashley Graham, 31, hosted the Season Finale of Lifetime show, American Beauty Star, on March 27, where she arrived in a very revealing silver chainmail gown. The slinky Fannie Schiavoni Izabel dress featured a low cut cowl neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the cinched in waist highlighted her curvaceous figure. Meanwhile, the wrap-around skirt featured a high-low hem, leaving her bare legs out on full display, which she had no problem flaunting on the carpet. She highlighted her completely bare legs with a pair of metallic silver ALEVì Milano ankle-strap sandals and dazzling Jack Vartanian chunky diamond earrings.

Ashley, who is also the executive producer of the show American Beauty Star, hosted the live finale and looked gorgeous while doing so in a very minimal makeup look, while her hair was down in effortless, beachy waves. Her makeup was done by celeb artist, Katie Jane Hughes, who used Revlon products to achieve the glam. Not only is Ashley a producer and model, she’s also a Revlon Brand Ambassador, which is why she used the makeup to get the look. To prep Ashley’s skin, Katie used Revlon ​PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating & Illuminating Primer. Then she applied Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation.

Once her complexion was flawless, she added a mild smokey eye using the ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette in Maverick and added some highlighter, as well as several coats of mascara. Topping off her makeup look, Ashley added the PhotoReady Highlighting Palette in Galaxy Dream to her cheekbones and the middle of her nose, while slightly applying blush to the apples of her cheeks. To not take away from the dress, Ashley opted for a neutral lip color, using the Ultra HD Matte Lip Mousse in Sub-Saharan.

Ashley has quite the impressive resume. Aside from being the host of the show and a Revlon Brand Ambassador, the model also has two fashion collections out right now – both of which she models for. Just recently, she launched her Additional Elle lingerie collection, where she poses half naked in a slew of sexy black lace bras and panties. The other recent collection with Swimsuits For All, titled, ‘Essentials,’ features Ashley posing on a beach in seriously sexy cutout one-piece swimsuits and bikinis.