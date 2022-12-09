Ashley Graham Rocks Sheer, Fishnet Dress To TIME Gala One Year After Welcoming Twins

Ashley Graham looked fabulous when she rocked a completely sheer fishnet dress with undergarments beneath at the TIME gala, just one year after giving birth to twins.

By:
December 9, 2022 1:12PM EST
ashley graham
View gallery
Actress Vanessa Hudgens wearing an Armani gown arrives at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' - Arrivals, United States - 22 Jul 2019
Rita Ora The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 05 Dec 2022
Olivia Wilde 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Getty Images for TIME

Ashley Graham is always making a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the TIME Person Of The Year party in NYC on Dec. 8, just one year after giving birth to twin boys. The 35-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a long-sleeve fishnet dress that was completely see-through, revealing her bra and underwear beneath.

ashley graham
Ashley Graham looked gorgeous in this fishnet dress at the Time Gala in NYC on Dec. 8. (Getty Images for TIME)

Ashley’s sparkly black fishnet dress featured a plunging neckline and put her figure on full display. Under the sheer frock, she wore a black bra that revealed ample cleavage and paired it with high-waisted black underwear. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and peep-toe black satin heels. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose, wet waves while a dark black smokey eye completed her look.

ashley graham
Ashley Graham & husband Justin Ervin at the Time gala. (Getty Images for TIME)

Just one year has passed since Ashley gave birth to twin boys, Roman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin back in January 2022. The couple also have another kid together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019. Ashley detailed her birth to twins in an interview with Glamour, when she revealed she had a hemorrhage after giving birth that almost killed her. After giving birth to Roman, the youngest of the twins, Ashley said that she told her midwife, “I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,” before blacking out.

Ashley shared in the interview, “I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry – an emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced.” After the incident, she was left unable to walk for a week and could not leave the house for almost two months.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad