Ashley Graham Rocks Sheer, Fishnet Dress To TIME Gala One Year After Welcoming Twins

Ashley Graham is always making a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the TIME Person Of The Year party in NYC on Dec. 8, just one year after giving birth to twin boys. The 35-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a long-sleeve fishnet dress that was completely see-through, revealing her bra and underwear beneath.

Ashley’s sparkly black fishnet dress featured a plunging neckline and put her figure on full display. Under the sheer frock, she wore a black bra that revealed ample cleavage and paired it with high-waisted black underwear. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and peep-toe black satin heels. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose, wet waves while a dark black smokey eye completed her look.

Just one year has passed since Ashley gave birth to twin boys, Roman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin back in January 2022. The couple also have another kid together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019. Ashley detailed her birth to twins in an interview with Glamour, when she revealed she had a hemorrhage after giving birth that almost killed her. After giving birth to Roman, the youngest of the twins, Ashley said that she told her midwife, “I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,” before blacking out.

Ashley shared in the interview, “I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry – an emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced.” After the incident, she was left unable to walk for a week and could not leave the house for almost two months.