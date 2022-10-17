Ashley Graham Rocks One Piece Swimsuit On Romantic Vacay With Her Husband To The Amalfi Coast

Ashley Graham is taking some well-deserved time away with her husband Justin Ervin! The longtime couple were seen living it up in photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, that Ashley posted to Instagram stories over the weekend of October 16. In the pics and video clip, the parents of three soaked up the sun on a boat off the Amalfi Coast, as Ashley glowed in a maroon one-piece swimsuit, a delicate necklace, and a pair of cat eye sunglasses. She also wore rows of simple, small hoop earrings and sported a sophisticated ponytail.

In another image, Ashley, 36, was seen nuzzling Justin, 31, as he placed his hand on her thigh. Ashley rocked a breezy yellow dress with braided details and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses as they appeared to be loving on each other at sunset. The romantic getaway comes just nine months after the stunning model gave birth to twin sons, Roman and Malachi, on January 7. She is also mom to son Isaac, who will turn three in January.

Ashley spoke out to SheKnows earlier this month, sharing how she and her husband connect during their chaotic days raising growing boys. “[W]e do a thing called bookmarks, where we send ourselves like an asterisk with a word,” she told the outlet. “And at the end of the day, every day, we go back to our bookmarks, and we say, ‘Okay, what was that story? What was that thing you wanted to talk about?’”

The couple, who married back in 2010, have never had trouble connecting. In February 2019, after almost a decade of marriage, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model dished on how they stay connected. “Just have sex,” she told Elle magazine. “Have sex all the time. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”