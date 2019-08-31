Ashley Graham’s Husband Strokes Her Bare Baby Bump As She Rocks Floral Bikini On ‘Staycation’

Ashley Graham is flaunting her growing baby belly in a floral bikini. The mama to be is enjoying her Labor Day weekend with a ‘staycation’ in NYC with her husband.

Unlike millions of other Americans, pregnant Ashley Graham has decided to have a “staycation” at home in New York with her husband of nine years Justin Ervin for the long Labor Day weekend. The 31-year-old chose to soak in some rays as she and her man sat on rooftop loungers and Ashley is one hot mama to be! She showed off her bare baby bump in a floral string bikini and her curves are still so sexy. The model shared two photos to her Instagram on Aug. 31, and in one Justin is reaching over and sweetly touching her belly.

In the other Ashley is playfully sticking her tongue out while holding on to a glass of either tea or iced coffee. Several of her celebrity pals left sweet comments to the post that Ashley captioned “Staycation.” Mindy Kaling commented, “The cutest mama 💕” while Tiffani Thiessen left fire emojis, “@ashleygraham🔥🔥🔥.”

A woman named Denise wrote “I hope I can look this good during my pregnancy when I have kids 😍😍♥️” A superfan named Zori told Ashley “😍❤️ I’ve never in my life been so happy for someone’s pregnancy that isn’t part of my friends/family. Ashley you deserve all the good in the world. May you have the easiest pregnancy and the easiest and sweetest baby !” Wow, that’s some serious love.

Ashley and Justin announced they were expecting their first child on Aug. 14 in an adorable video. It started showing the two smiling at the camera from the chest up, then widened out to show Ashley had a sizable baby bump. She sweetly said “Surprise!” In the caption she wrote, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better.”