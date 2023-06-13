Ashley Graham Nearly Pops Out Of High-Waisted Bikini On Saint Tropez Vacation

Ashley Graham, 35, shared some memorable vacation photos and videos with her fans on Instagram this week, and some of them included her posing in an eye-catching bikini. In one snapshot, the beauty was standing with her arms up and resting in her hair as she donned an animal print bikini top and black bikini bottoms in Saint Tropez. In another, she was laying down outside under the sun in a boat. She appeared to have a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in both photos, as some skin in her chest area was peeking out under her bikini top.

Ashley also rocked sunglasses and bracelets in some of the photos, as well as a black baseball cap. She had her hair in a braid some of the time and seemed to have a great time as she enjoyed epic food and splashes in the water. “sent from my iphone,” she captioned the post.

Once the post was shared, Ashley’s followers quickly responded with compliments. “Vacationing where I’m from! Enjoy!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Lovely! Looks amazing!” A third called her “beautiful” and a fourth shared, “Thank you for being so real and not editing your photos. Inspiration to the rest of us.”

Before Ashley shared her vacation post, she made headlines with her look at the Cannes Film Festival just a few weeks ago. She flaunted her figure in a sheer mini dress with black lingerie and filmed a video of herself confidently walking toward the camera in the sexy fashion choice. She had her long hair down and held a purse with a short strap in one hand.

Around the same time as the Cannes Film Festival, Ashley rocked her look at the Chopard Art Gala. It was a long silver sparkly dress that had sleeveless straps with fringe hanging from them. She accessorized the dress with dangling purple earrings and a ring and included silver eyeshadow in her makeup.