Ashley Graham Says This Vitamin C Serum is Life-Changing

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

You may have heard of Vitamin C, but you probably don’t know how beneficial it really is. Adding it to your skincare routine can help your skin in so many ways — it’s a powerful antioxidant that helps fight against damage from free radicals like sun exposure and pollution, stopping aging in its tracks. Ashley Graham recently learned about the importance of the ingredient and recommends the SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Skincare Vitamin C Serum. This serum is like magic in a bottle — it will improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brighten your skin to new levels.

“My favorite vitamin C… this is OG. My life changed, my skin changed. It’s just so good. It’s also really good under a sunscreen, it just starts to activate it,” Ashley shared with Elle UK. If your skin is sensitive, dehydrated, or discolored, this serum is a product that will help clear all your skin’s problems. As for ingredients, they are carefully crafted to ensure the very best for your skin. There’s 15% l-ascorbic acid that has plenty of antioxidant benefits and provides real visible anti-aging. There’s also 1% alpha-tocopherol, which is a form of vitamin E, as well as .5% ferulic acid.

“Came in perfect condition. I love the way the serum brightens my skin. High quality product versus the cheaper Vitamin C serums I’ve tried,” an Amazon reviewer shared. Once you start using the serum, be ready for your skin to look firmer, smoother, and more radiant in no time. Say goodbye to dark spots and hyperpigmentation — SkinCeuticals is so powerful that it will fade dark spots and brighten your skin like you’ve never seen before, as well as help with reducing the appearance of scars.