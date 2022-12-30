Kelly Ripa Rocks A One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach in Throwback Vacation Photo

Kelly Ripa relived a beautiful, sunny vacation with a throwback photo of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram on Thursday, December 29. The talk show host, 52, looked gorgeous in the bathing suit photo with her husband, 51, standing beside her. “2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year,” she wrote in the caption along with a few festive emojis.

The Live With Kelly And Ryan host’s back was to the camera, and her hair was blowing in the breeze as she looked at the beautiful view of the beach. She rocked a sexy black one-piece and had a gold band around her forearm. Mark also appeared to be looking out at the horizon, as he stood in front of his wife. He rocked a black t-shirt and a short pair of swim trunks.

While Kelly and Mark got ready to ring in the New Year with a throwback photo, the couple also clearly had a beautiful Christmas with their three kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. The celebrity couple shared a sweet photo of themselves posing in front of a Christmas tree (complete with a major ornament collection) with their daughter and two sons (as well as their adorable puppies) on Instagram.

Kelly often gushes about her love for Mark on her talk show and social media. When the Riverdale star celebrated his 51st birthday in March, she posted a loving tribute to him on Instagram, calling him her “forever heart and soul” in a caption. “I’m so grateful we found each other. I love you more every day,” she wrote.

With their kids all grown up, Kelly often shares photos of herself and Mark visiting their kids or taking family vacations with them, like when the parents brought the kids on a tropical getaway over the summer. The kids are also all successful on their own. Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan, where he’s on the wrestling team. Lola is a rising singer, and Michael is also an actor, who was recently named one of People’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”