Kelly Ripa Rocks A One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach in Throwback Vacation Photo

The 'Live' host posted a sweet photo from a 2020 vacation with her husband Mark Consuelos, before ringing in the New Year.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 30, 2022 1:32PM EST
kelly ripa
View gallery
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - The mother-of-three showed off her rock hard body in a tiny white bikini while strolling along the sand with hubby Mark Consuelos. Pictured: Kelly Ripa BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - The mother-of-three showed off her rock hard body in a tiny white bikini while strolling along the sand with hubby Mark Consuelos. Pictured: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kelly Ripa goes for a dip in the ocean in a bikini, Miami. Pictured: Kelly Ripa Ref: SPL98444 050509 Picture by: SDFL / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kelly Ripa relived a beautiful, sunny vacation with a throwback photo of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram on Thursday, December 29. The talk show host, 52, looked gorgeous in the bathing suit photo with her husband, 51, standing beside her. “2020 Threw backside and had a cheeky new year,” she wrote in the caption along with a few festive emojis.

The Live With Kelly And Ryan host’s back was to the camera, and her hair was blowing in the breeze as she looked at the beautiful view of the beach. She rocked a sexy black one-piece and had a gold band around her forearm. Mark also appeared to be looking out at the horizon, as he stood in front of his wife. He rocked a black t-shirt and a short pair of swim trunks.

While Kelly and Mark got ready to ring in the New Year with a throwback photo, the couple also clearly had a beautiful Christmas with their three kids Michael, 25, Lola21, and Joaquin, 19. The celebrity couple shared a sweet photo of themselves posing in front of a Christmas tree (complete with a major ornament collection) with their daughter and two sons (as well as their adorable puppies) on Instagram.

Kelly stuns in a bikini while going for a swim. (SplashNews)

Kelly often gushes about her love for Mark on her talk show and social media. When the Riverdale star celebrated his 51st birthday in March, she posted a loving tribute to him on Instagram, calling him her “forever heart and soul” in a caption. “I’m so grateful we found each other. I love you more every day,” she wrote.

With their kids all grown up, Kelly often shares photos of herself and Mark visiting their kids or taking family vacations with them, like when the parents brought the kids on a tropical getaway over the summer. The kids are also all successful on their own. Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan, where he’s on the wrestling team. Lola is a rising singer, and Michael is also an actor, who was recently named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad