Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once ‘Passed Out’ After ‘Traumatic’ Sex With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa, 51, is spilling all her dirty secrets. In a preview of her upcoming book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, the talk show host recalled the time she lost consciousness after sex with her husband Mark Consuelos, 51, according to a look at her Haute Living cover story obtained by the Daily Mail. “My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away,” she wrote in her book, recalling herself waking up in the hospital and being told she had two ovarian cysts, which caused her to faint. “Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa,” she continued. “Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.”

She also reflected on the apparently inappropriate outfit he dressed her in while she was “passed out” before transporting her to the hospital. “Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need.” she wrote. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare.”

The eyebrow-raising story came out of the “Don’t Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes” chapter of her book, which is due out on Sept. 27.

Although Kelly hasn’t let her hospital outfit slide, she admitted she trusted her hubby of more than two decades enough to use his guidance and advice during her writing process. “It’s funny: Mark was my biggest champion in the whole process. He read it with the eye of not just a person reading it because they had to save their own marriage, but with the eye of a reader,” the mother of three told Haute Living. “He would recall things that he found pertinent, or relevant, or language that he didn’t understand.”

“Just knowing that Mark was there through all of it, and very, very tolerant of me discussing our lives in the way that I did, thinking for sure that he would say, ‘You can’t put that in there,'” Kelly continued later on in the interview. “There was only one chapter that he told me I could never, ever put into that book, or any book, and I took it out. I respected him, I respected it, and I was like, ‘I hear you, even though it’s the best chapter. I’ll honor your request to take it out.'”

Perhaps one day, fans will learn about the mysterious chapter. Regardless, the book still seems pretty juicy!