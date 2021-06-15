Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos: Everything To Know About The Rising Star, 19

Lola Consuelos is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ middle child, but she’s made a name for herself outside of her famous parents’ shadow over the last few years!

June 16 marks a big day for Lola Consuelos, as she’ll be turning the big 2-0! Lola is best known as one of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ three kids. We’ve seen her on magazine covers with her family, and even on some red carpets over the years. Lola has grown up into a truly stunning young woman, and she’s now paving her own path in the entertainment industry. Lola is an aspiring musician, and although the public hasn’t gotten to see her sing quite often, she’s proven on various occasions that she’s got some impressive pipes. Get to know more about Lola here!

Who Is Lola Consuelos?

Lola is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 19-year-old daughter. Kelly and Mark are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples, who have impressively been married for more than 20 years. They met while filming All My Children in 1995, and eloped on May 1, 1996. Their first child, a son named Michael Consuelos, now 24, was born in June 1997, followed by Lola on June 16, 2001, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18, in Feb. 2003. Lola and her siblings grew up in New York City with their parents, although they, of course, spent a lot of time in Los Angeles, too.

For college, Lola stayed close to home by enrolling at New York University, just like her older brother. She is currently in school, and although her parents are close by, they’ve made a point to make sure that she’s maintained her independence as a college student. “College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local, if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,'” Kelly admitted in Sept. 2020.

She added, “I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son. My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.'” Kelly and Mark’s youngest son, Joaquin, took a different approach than his older siblings, and will be attending the University of Michigan beginning in the fall of 2021. The teenager will also be on the wrestling team at his new school.

Despite Kelly’s insistence that Lola have a life of her own in the Big Apple, she, of course, welcomed her back home with open arms during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Lola quarantined at home with her family, where she admittedly watched a lot of Netflix and spent quite a bit of time on TikTok. She even appeared virtually on an episode of her mom’s talk show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, in March 2020, and admitted that being back at home was “honestly not as bad as [she] thought.”

What Is Lola Consuelos’ Relationship With Her Parents?

Kelly and Mark seem to be close to all three of their adult children. In 2020, the Consuelos kids appeared on the cover of People magazine with Kelly and Mark. They also did video interviews for the magazine, and Kelly and Lola had their very own interview segment. Their rapport and close relationship was evident as they joked around in the footage, while they also complimented each other for various reasons.

“If I had your figure, I’d be showing it off, too,” Kelly admitted to her daughter. “I’d be sitting here naked. I’d be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods. If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence.” Kelly also often posts about Lola — as well as her sons — on social media, although she’s admitted that she has to get Lola’s approval before sharing any pics of her! In 2020, Kelly honored Lola on National Daughter’s Day, writing, “Happy National Daughter Day to this powerhouse. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.” Kelly has also taken Lola as her date to the CNN Heroes red carpet event more than once over the years!

Of course, Lola is also her daddy’s little girl. Mark could not be more proud of his daughter, and he gushed over both her and Kelly in an Instagram post on International Women’s Day. “Wishing a Happy International Women’s Day to these two spectacular women,” he wrote. “So grateful to have you in my life, you inspire me beyond words. I love you.”

What Is Lola Currently Doing?

Lola is a student at New York University, where she’s majoring in music. While Kelly is a TV host/actress and Mark is an actor, Lola seems to be taking a different path in the entertainment industry, as she’s working on a career as a musician. Although Lola previously shared a video of herself singing on social media, she has since wiped her Instagram page clean from her past posts.

The video, which has since been deleted, featured Lola singing “Jealous” by Labrinth while playing piano. “You are gifted,” Kelly gushed in the comments section, along with several heart and star emojis. Although Lola erased most of her old posts, she still has a public account — @theyoungestyung — where fans can follow her in case she does decide to post more singing videos in the future.

Lola’s Instagram has attracted attention for more than just her singing videos over the years, though — she’s also turned heads for her bikini snaps. In July 2020, Lola took to the social media site to post a photo of herself in a strapless white bikini. The mirror selfie had fans buzzing, as Lola put her tanned figure on display for the summertime post.

In addition to being close with her family, Lola also has a tight knit group of friends, and was in a long-term relationship as of 2020. The aspiring musician started dating soccer player, Tarek Fahmy, in 2018, when she was still in high school. In 2019, Lola attended her high school prom with Tarek, and Kelly shared photos of them preparing to head off to the dance on Instagram. “It only took 20 hours but we finally got two approved prom photos,” Kelly joked.

Since Lola is not active on Instagram, and Tarek’s page is private, it’s unclear what the status of their relationship is today. At the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, though, the two took a trip to Egypt together, and heavily documented it on social media at the time. Unlike her very public parents, Lola has clearly chosen to live a more private life, especially during these pivotal years where she’s pursuing her music career. However, we can always count on her to pop up on her parents’ social media pages every once in a while — as long as she approves the photo first, of course!