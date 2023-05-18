Lola Consuelos, 21, Graduates College & Mom Kelly Ripa Gushes Over How ‘Proud’ She Is

Lola Consuelos graduated from New York University and her mom, Kelly Ripa, documented the occasion with an Instagram post on May 17. Kelly shared a montage of photos of Lola on her special day. The 21-year-old wore a white dress underneath her purple graduation robe. The photos showed Lola posing solo, with her friends, and with her famous parents, Kelly and Mark Consuelos. The graduation ceremony took place at Yankee Stadium, and the sun was shining, with Lola glowing as she smiled wide in every shot. “We are so proud of you,” Kelly wrote in her post’s caption.

Meanwhile, Mark shared the same series of photos on his own Instagram page, writing, “Congratulations Lola!! We love you!!” The pair’s oldest son, Michael Consuelos, was also in attendance for the graduation and appeared in some of the family photos. In May 2020, Michael also graduated from New York University. Kelly and Mark’s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 20, is currently a student at the University of Michigan, where he competes on the wrestling team.

While Kelly and Mark are extremely open about their family life, they revealed in an April 2023 interview that they also respect their kids’ wishes to keep certain things private. “Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage of like, ‘Don’t talk about us’ or ‘I’d rather not be a subject,'” Mark explained. “We respect that.” Kelly also revealed that she’s pretty sure all three kids have blocked their famous parents on social media.

Kelly and Mark are currently working together professionally, too, as hosts of Live With Kelly & Mark. Mark took over Ryan Seacrest’s chair after he left the show earlier this year. “[The kids] don’t really pay attention to what we’re doing,” Kelly admitted. “They’re just happy mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they’re out of the house.”