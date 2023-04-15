Kelly Ripa Says Her Kids Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20, & Lola, 21, Blocked Her On Social Media

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ kids most likely have them blocked on all public platforms. The former revealed the news that their sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, ,21 don’t want to interact with them on social media and other channels, in a new interview. “I’m pretty sure they’ve blocked us,” 52-year-old Kelly told E! News.

“When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I’m certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names,” she continued. “Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.”

The funny talk show host went on to call the blocking “self-preservation” and added that “They’re in a whole ‘nother subculture. They’re like, ‘What do you mean? What are you guys doing?’ They have no idea.”

Mark also commented on his children’s actions and said they “respect” their decisions to stay out of the spotlight most of the time. “Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, ‘Don’t talk about us or I’d rather not be a subject,'” he explained to the outlet. “We respect that.”

Kelly jokingly added that Michael, Joaquin, and Lola don’t know that she and Mark will soon be working together on a daily basis after it’s been confirmed the doting spouse is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! With Kelly and Mark on Monday. “They don’t really pay attention to what we’re doing,” she said. “They’re just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they’ve left the house.”

Mark appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, which was Ryan’s emotional last episode. The former All My Children stars recently admitted they aren’t “afraid” to work out any marital issues that may come up on the air when they officially start hosting the talk show together in two days. “I don’t understand when people say, ‘We never fight.’ I go, ‘Oh, they’re in trouble,’” Kelly said of her marriage in People‘s cover story on May 12. “Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask ‘Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?’, it’s always the same answer: ‘I don’t really know.’

“I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said ‘Let’s work it out…’” she added. “Now we can work it out on camera!”