Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Romance: From Meeting On ‘All My Children’ To Working On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

The couple met on All My Children, and they had an on-screen marriage (after they eloped in Vegas.)

After Ryan Seacrest announced he was leaving Live, Kelly revealed that Mark would join her as the new permanent cohost.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are truly a one-of-a-kind couple. The two have been together for decades, and consistently prove that they have one of the strongest romantic partnerships in Hollywood. Fans have loved watching each new chapter of their love story, and a new one was started on Feb. 16, 2023, when Mark went from Kelly’s life partner to her on-screen partner.

Ryan Seacrest announced during the Feb. 16 episode of Live that, after six years, he was exiting the early morning program. “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” he said. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Kelly has hosted Live since 2001, first alongside Regis Philbin, then Michael Strahan, with periods of solo hosting and a rotating stable of guest hosts – including her husband. However, this isn’t the first time that Kelly and Mark have worked together in front of a camera. Quite far from it. We’re going all the way back to the beginning to see how their relationship started!

Meeting On All My Children

Going Public

It all began back in 1995 when Mark was cast as Mateo Santos on All My Children . The character was meant to be the love interest for Kelly’s role as Hayley Vaughan on the daytime soap opera. Little did viewers know that Mark and Kelly’s great chemistry on screen was all due to the sparks that were flying between them when the cameras were off!

Mark and Kelly took their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 1996. The two attended the Soap Opera Digest Awards and couldn’t have looked cuter on the arrival carpet. It was so clear to everyone in attendance that these two were so smitten with one another. Months after their official red carpet debut, the couple would completely shock their fans with a surprise!

Eloping In Vegas

In May 1996, Kelly and Mark went to Las Vegas and eloped after mere months of dating. The couple made the decision completely off-the-cuff, as Kelly and Mark recalled during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We went for a walk in the park. I convinced her to come back to my apartment,” Mark said. “We had pizza and wine and I asked her to marry me,” he shared. “I said, ‘Ask me when you’re serious,'” Kelly recalled of when her beloved husband initially proposed to her. “And he said, ‘I am serious. Let’s go to Vegas tomorrow and get married.’ …I said, ‘Yes!'”

And Baby Makes Three

Just over one year after they exchanged their vows in a Vegas chapel, Mark and Kelly welcomed their first child together. Michael Consuelos was born on June 2, 1997. Michael celebrated his college graduation from New York University in May 2020, and Kelly and Mark were so incredibly proud of their eldest for his wonderful achievement.

A TV Wedding

Although Kelly and Mark didn’t have the big blowout wedding that so many couples choose to have, they did have their own wedding when their characters on All My Children finally got hitched. The daytime TV event was complete with Kelly and Mark’s characters in their wedding day best. Kelly looked radiant in a white dress, and Mark looked equally dashing in his tux. The TV episode debuted in June 2000, just over four years after Kelly and Mark tied the knot.

A Family Of Four

One year after their TV wedding, Mark and Kelly welcomed their second child. Their daughter, Lola Consuelos, was born on June 16, 2001. With the addition of Lola, Mark and Kelly were parents with two children under the age of five! Kelly has posted some adorable throwback photos of her youngsters over the years, and fans have loved seeing the kiddos grow up!

The More The Merrier

Finally, Kelly and Mark officially became a family of five just under two years after Lola was born. Their third child, Joaquin Consuelos, was born on February 25, 2003. Over the years, Kelly and Mark’s children have been right by their parents’ side for major family and industry events! And the couple just gushes about how incredibly proud they are of their three children.

Back On Set

After years had passed since they last shared the screen, Mark and Kelly reunited on set for a few episodes of Kelly’s early aughts TV show Hope & Faith. Mark appeared in a total of 10 episodes during seasons two and three of the sitcom. Mark played Gary ‘The Gooch’ Gucharez who, naturally, falls for Kelly’s character, Faith, over the course of a string of episodes.

Walk Of Fame

The entire Ripa-Consuelos household came out to celebrate Kelly in October 2015 when the Live talk show host was officially honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kelly, Mark, and the couple’s three children all posed for photos at the event. “It all began with All My Children,” Kelly said in her moving speech. “All My Children is where I met the man that I’ve been married to for almost 20 years, the love of my life, the man who taught me how to be a person—really, a real person—and we have three of the most beautiful children, that I’m so proud of, on the planet.”

Decades Of Love

By May 2020, Mark and Kelly celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary! The couple marked the occasion with the usual social media posts, where they gushed about one another and marveled at the life they had built together. In May 2021, the pair commemorated 25 years of marriage, and we know that there is more in store for this couple in the years to come!

Joining Live

It’s been a memorable ride, and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark,” added Ryan. Unlike when Michael Strahan left, when Kelly had a rotation of guest hosts, Live decided to give the job to Mark right away.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms,” Live executive producer Michael Gelman said. “As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us, and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.”