Kelly Ripa’s Son Michael Consuelos, 22, Gives A Thumbs Up After His Graduation In Sweet Pic

Congrats to Michael Consuelos! Kelly Ripa revealed an adorable photo of her eldest son giving a thumbs up on the day of his virtual graduation from NYU, and like her tassel says in the pic — she’s a super ‘proud mom!’

It’s a big day in Kelly Ripa‘s household! Michael Consuelos, Kelly’s 22-year-old son with husband Mark Consuelos is officially a graduate of New York University. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, posted a sweet selfie to her Instagram Stories on May 21, showing her eldest son giving the camera a thumbs up while smiling. Kelly, standing next to him, is holding a purple graduation cap tassel that says “proud mom 2020”. Her face is partially obscured in the photo, but you can tell that Kelly has been tearing up just a little bit! Kelly wrote on the post, which you can see below, “This kid! #nyu #2020” with an arrow pointing to Michael, all in NYU Violet.

New York University’s graduation ceremonies are usually extravagant, citywide celebrations that take over Manhattan for the majority of a week each May. If the world wasn’t disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly, Mark, and the rest of the family would be cheering on Michael at Yankees Stadium for the all school commencement, and later see him walk across the stage to get his diploma at Radio City Music Hall with the rest of the Tisch School of the Arts graduates. Instead, like many high school and college seniors across the United States, Michael had a virtual commencement. Kelly posted a snippet to her Instagram Stories that showed her son’s name flash across the screen.

It’s not the same as hearing it in person while wearing a cap and gown, but it’s certainly something Michael and his family will never forget. Kelly started the party early, posting a sweet Instagram tribute to Michael on the day he took his last final exam, using a photo from his high school graduation four years earlier. ” 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU”.

It’s unclear what Michael’s doing next, now that he’s done with college. Will he be following in his famous parents footsteps? During his semester spent at home during quarantine, he’s been acting as a de facto production assistant for his mother as she films episodes of Live virtually. Michael appeared in a 2018 flashback episode of Riverdale as the younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge.