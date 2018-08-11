Michael Consuelos: 5 Things On Kelly & Mark’s Hunky Son, 21, Who Will Star On ‘Riverdale’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael Consuelos looks so much like his dad that he’s set to play a teen version of his character on the CW television series ‘Riverdale’. Here are five things you should know about him.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ oldest son, Michael Consuelos, 21, recently scored the role of the teen version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge, in an upcoming flashback episode of the CW television series, Riverdale and it proves just how much the father and son are alike. The exciting news was revealed at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 6 and we have to admit that we can’t wait to see Mark’s hunky lookalike on the small screen! Here are five things you should know about Michael before seeing him in the acting role.

1.) He’s acted in other things. In addition to his upcoming role on Riverdale, Michael’s taken on roles, including a few as a voice actor. Some of them include the television series, Go, Diego! Go! in which he played the roles of Wolf Pup/Maned Wolf Pup/ Baby Maned Wolf from 2006-2007 and the television series, Duck Dodgers in which he played the role of Alien Gremmie in 2004. He also played the role of Mike in the short, The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee in 2012.

2.) He studies at New York University. He started the highly prestigious school in 2016 and majors is Film. He also signed up to be part of the cross country team, according to Page Six. Kelly talked about his departure a lot on her show, Live with Kelly and how his leaving to live in a dorm affected his two younger siblings Lola Consuelos, 17, and Joaquin Consuelos, 15.

3.) He interned at a production company. Michael’s interest in film not only led him to study it at NYU but to intern in the business as well. He spent some time interning in development and production at Blumhouse Productions in Los Angeles.

4.) His parents often share special moments of his life on Instagram. Kelly and Mark have taken to the popular social media website to post great pics of Michael along with well wishes in important moments such as the first time he voted in an election and when he was leaving to go to NYU.

5.) He has appeared on Live with Kelly multiple times. From the time he was a kid up until recently, he has happily appeared by his mom’s side with love and support for segments on the show and it’s always a fun audience pleaser. He also showed up with the rest of his siblings and Mark to support Kelly in Hollywood when she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2015.

We can’t wait to see Michael in action on Riverdale soon!