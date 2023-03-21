Kelly Ripa Admits Mark Consuelos Was ‘Insanely Jealous’ Of Other Guys Around Her

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa, 52, is launching a new podcast titled, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, on Wednesday, and she teased the new series with a private detail about her marriage to Mark Consuelos, 51. “My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage,” the blonde beauty said to her man during the clip. “And this is not recent because it definitely changed.” Eventually, Kelly declared that Mark was “insanely jealous”, to which he replied, “Oh! Yes!” The TV personality went to add that it was “a hard pill to swallow.”

The proud mom-of-three went on to share a specific example with her listeners about a time he was jealous in 1996, notably the year they got married. “It was our first week of marriage because we didn’t take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston,” she said. “We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he’s definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, ‘And for the principessa?'” Kelly admitted that she thought it was endearing that the older man called her a princess, however, Mark did not find it so adorable.

“I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way,” Kelly continued. “And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight.” The now 51-year-old admitted that he was “pretty insane” at age 25, and that it followed him for while after that. “I remember that. Look at age 25, I was pretty insane,” he told his wife. “But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I’m not jealous anymore.” His soul mate of nearly 30 years called it his “personality flaw” and admitted she would “pray” it would go away.

Mark later discussed how “ugly” it felt “inside” to be a jealous partner. “It’s ugly. As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it’s such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you’re being crazy,” the All My Children alum said. “The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it’s ugly, but they can’t help it.” When his wife asked “what changed” he replied, “I wanted to do some work on myself and that was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way.”

Kelly first revealed she is releasing a new podcast via Instagram on Mar. 15. “Get ready for #LetsTalkOffCamera with yours truly! Each episode I’ll be joined by a celebrity guest as we go deep into a variety of personal and meaningful topics,” her caption began. “New episodes drop each week starting March 22 and can be listened to on Stitcher, the SXM App, and all major podcast listening platforms.” The longtime love birds not only have been married for nearly three decades, but they also share three children: Lola, 21, Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.

Most recently, Mark took to Instagram to gush over a “date night” with Kelly on Mar. 12. “Date night with my fav @kellyripa #oscars,” he captioned the photo of the duo at the 95th Academy Awards. For the prestigious ceremony, Kelly rocked a stunning mesh black dress with sequined embellishments, while her other-half rocked a classic black suit and tie. Kelly shared the same photo to her Instagram and captioned it, “Mom and Dad attend the #oscars champagne carpets and caviar dreams.”