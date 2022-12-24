Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Are All Grown Up In 2022 Holiday Card: Photo

Fans have watched Kelly Ripa‘s three kids with Mark Consuelos grow up before their eyes — and now they can see it happen via their years of family Christmas cards! The 52-year-old Live! With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to show 10 years of holiday cards between 2003 and 2022, which offered fans glimpses of the kids growing into young adults. “#tbt holiday card edition. Selects ranging from 2022-2003,” she captioned the post.

The first photo, seen here, is from 2022 and shows Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, smiling together at a sunny location next to the water. Both the boys wore a t-shirt and shorts combo, with Joaquin opting for a blue ensemble while Michael dressed in all white. Lola looked adorable in a fuchsia romper.

The second photo showed the gorgeous children of Kelly and Mark, 51, posing together as young kids, with Joaquin as a baby seemingly less than two years old. They matched in jeans and white shirts and sat between each other’s legs for a classic Christmas card. The following images showed the siblings smiling with Mickey Mouse, wearing coordinating holiday sweaters, grinning in cowboy hats, and posing at a black-tie event.

The final photos appear to be recent Christmas cards and included the whole family. In the second to last photo, the family of five showed off their silly sides and posed with swagger in front of graffiti artwork. The last pic was from a formal Christmas card photo shoot and had the men in suits and the women in formal dresses.

Kelly also shared a look at her beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story on Friday. She highlighted some sentimental ornaments, which included photos of the kids over the years. “Isn’t she lovely,” Kelly wrote in her story, which had “Carol of the Bells” playing in the background.

On Christmas Eve, Kelly celebrated another family tradition: seeing The Nutcracker performed by the New York City Ballet. She posted a slideshow of pics from the magical night, which seemingly only included Mark and Lola. The sweet snapshots showed the happy trio posing in front of Lincoln Center, where the show is held through Dec. 31, a selfie of Kelly and Mark in their seats, and a picture of their Playbill with the stage in the background.

“Christmas Eve-eve. Our favorite holiday tradition,” she captioned the post, also tagging the ballet company.