Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”

The kids looked all grown up in the group photo as they hugged and smiled for their mom with a glimpse of blue ocean behind them. Lola rocked an adorable purple romper, while her brothers kept their summer outfits casual with t-shirts and shorts. Michael opted for an all-white outfit and sunglasses, looking so much like his handsome dad. Meanwhile, Joaquin opted for a darker hued look with a black shirt and navy blue shorts.

Kelly is also so proud of her kids on social media, taking to Instagram to celebrate their birthdays with loving tributes earlier this year — including for Lola’s milestone 21st! “She’s 21!!! Happy birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much! You are our heart and soul,” she wrote on June 16.

The Generation Gap host also shared a celebratory post for Michael, on June 2. She wrote, “Happy birthday @michael.consuelos first official member of the Consuelos Gang we love you bigger than big!”

The family photo comes just one week after the TV personality revealed that her 1996 wedding to Mark shockingly cost a total of $179. At the time, the young actors were on soap opera All My Children, where they also met and fell in love. “$179 for a wedding, including airfare, cause we had miles and we had a canceled trip or something. But $179 in total — total with everything,” she confirmed on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly also shared with PEOPLE that their wedding day was “very normal, very regular” and “an efficient way to get married.” The two have been going strong ever since, celebrating their 26th anniversary in May which she marked with yet another Instagram post! “26 years with the love of my life!” she captioned the throwback photo with Mark to celebrate the occasion.