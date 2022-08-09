Ryan Seacrest Jokingly Reveals Why Kelly Ripa’s Been Missing From ‘Live!’

Joking around is part of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest‘s daily routine. But in the absence of Kelly, 51, for an entire week, Ryan couldn’t resist cracking a little joke of his own. Guest Katie Lowes of Scandal was displaying custom pillows with names embroidered on them, and held one up for Kelly, saying, “Kelly we miss you, we got you a Consuelos one.” Ryan then jumped in. “I heard she won the lottery,” he quipped by way of a snarky explanation. “She’s fine.”

The funny comment came during the Tuesday, August 9 episode of their hit talk show Live! With Kelly and Ryan, per The Sun. Ryan, 47, and his co-host are known for their iconic banter and silly stunts on the long-running show, which previously featured Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford in a similarly good-natured dynamic.

There’s apparently a reason that the famous TV duo do so well during their daily appearances together. “They get along famously,” a source told E! News back in April of 2018. “Ryan and Kelly have the same work ethic and values. That’s why it works so well.”

View Related Gallery Ryan Seacrest: Photos Of The 'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest KIIS FM 102.7 Wango Tango Concert, Portraits, Carson, USA - 22 May 2017 Aubrey Paige Petcosky and Ryan Seacrest attend the "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night at United Palace on June 08 2022 in New York City. 'Halftime' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2022

Kelly’s most recent absence from the show comes after she took some time off in July, as well. “This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents. … It’s usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle,” she told Ryan at the time, per The Sun. The on-air duo have been co-hosting Live! since May of 2017, marking the five-year anniversary of the show’s current incarnation this year.

Currently, country singer Luke Bryan is filling in for the iconic host and energetic mother of three children. The former American Idol host welcomed Luke to Kelly’s chair in the episode, ceremoniously saying, “Let me swivel you in, Luke Bryan.” The singer then responded, “Well, I’m not Ripa.” Comedian Ali Wentworth and Deja have also filled in as guest co-hosts during Kelly’s absence from the popular daytime talk show.