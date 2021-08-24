Kelly Ripa’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ children have evolved into beautiful and mature young adults. Learn all about the power couple’s three kids.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a lot to be proud of. For starters, the 50-year-olds have enjoyed a blissful marriage over the past 25 years that only keeps heating up. Plus, they’re crushing it in their respective careers: Kelly is still leading her widely-successful morning talk show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan, while Mark has been delivering an impeccable performance on Riverdale. But most importantly, the pair has worked together to raise three beautiful and inspiring children: Michael Consuelos, 24, Lola Consuelos, 20, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18.

Over the years, Kelly and Mark’s three kids have grown into mature young adults, while also remaining particularly close with their famous parents. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything there is know about the Consuelos children.

Michael Consuelos

Kelly and Mark’s eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, was born on June 2, 1997. Michael is quite the hunky kid, and bears a striking resemblance to his handsome father. Michael attended college from 2016 to 2020 at New York University, where he studied Film. He also spent some time interning in development and production at Blumhouse Productions in Los Angeles.

Aside from Film, Michael has also dipped his toes in acting, including a few voice roles in shows like Go, Diego! Go! and Duck Dodgers. But most notably, Michael appeared in a 2018 flashback episode of Riverdale as the younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge. He recently reprised that role for an episode of the teen drama’s fifth season.

Michael has a bright future ahead of him, and he’s even hinted that he may follow in his parent’s footsteps and pursue acting full-time. “I realized, ‘I kind of love this,’ ” he said on E! News’ Daily Pop in Aug. 2021. “I’m open to anything, but I think my passion lies in acting.”

Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos, the middle child and only daughter of Kelly and Mark, was born on June 16, 2001. Lola has grown up into a truly stunning young woman, and fans have gotten to see the young beauty on magazine covers with her family, and even on some red carpets over the years. Lola is currently a student at New York University, where she’s majoring in music.

Lola has attracted fan’s attention thanks to her Instagram account. She’s shown off her incredible vocal skills in videos before, and she’s also turned heads for her bikini snaps. However, Lola has since wiped her Instagram page clean from her past posts — including snaps of her boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. Due to the lack of social media content from either person, their relationship status is currently unclear.

Joaquin Consuelos

Kelly and Mark welcomed their third (and final) child, Joaquin Consuelos, on Feb. 24, 2003. Like his big brother Michael, Joaquin has grown into a handsome fella and looks just like his dad’s mini-me at times. Joaquin looked particularly dapper in May 2021 when he attended prom in New York City, which is where the family lives. The teenager wore a black suit and tie, courtesy of his dad, and looked so handsome with his date Melissa, who wore a stunning navy one-shouldered dress.

Joaquin officially graduated from high school and he will be heading to the University of Michigan in the fall of 2021. He announced in March 2021 that he would be joining the school’s wrestling team. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling!” he wrote on Instagram. In early June, Joaquin was joined by his parents for a weekend visit to his school, which is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kelly snapped a sweet Instagram photo of Joaquin and Mark in front of a University of Michigan sign during the visit, writing, “Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won’t be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall.”