Kelly Ripa’s Sons Michael, 24, & Joaquin, 18, Look So Much Alike While Hanging On The Beach — Photo

Consuelos family
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, left to right, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony awarding Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles APTOPIX Kelly Ripa Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2015
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 12 Oct 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Michael & Joaquin Consuelos look like twins — and triplets if you include dad Mark Consuelos — in a new photo from the beach shared by mom Kelly Ripa.

The Consuelos sons not only share a strong brotherly bond, but they have the good looks to go along with it! Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, looked so grown up (and so handsome!) in a photo taken on the beach a few months ago that mom Kelly Ripa, 50, resurfaced on Aug. 19. as she reflected on the early days of summer. In the snapshot, the two siblings lovingly wrapped their arms around one another as they struck a remarkable resemblance to each other — as well as to their dad, Mark Consuelos, 50.

Michael, the eldest child of lovebirds Kelly and Mark, was dressed in a green T-shirt that said “Mexico” for the beach outing. Meanwhile, his little brother wore a graphic red T-shirt in which he tucked in his black sunglasses. A bike could be seen sitting in front of the brothers, indicating that the siblings may have gone for a scenic ride on the beach. As the boys smiled for the camera, a gorgeous sunset lit up the entire setting to truly make it a picture-perfect moment.

Kelly seemed to be feeling a bit nostalgic considering she posted the months-old photo of her sons as summer nears its end. “#tbt to the start of summer,” the talk show host captioned the snapshot. Kelly’s followers gushed over Michael and Joaquin in the comments section of her post, with many fans applauding the sweet brother bond they share. “The best sons out there!” one fan said, while another commented, “Handsome fellas !!! Good features from both parents.”

Consuelos family
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their children at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA on Oct. 12, 2015 (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Michael and Joaquin have been looking so handsome in recent outings with their family — which also includes sister Lola, 20. Earlier this summer, the family of five belatedly celebrated Michael’s 2020 graduation from New York University with a trip to Italy and Greece, where the boys truly looked like spitting twins of their Riverdale actor dad in a number of vacation photos. Kelly got a few pics in with her boys as well, which made it even abundantly more clear just how much they resemble Mark.

The future looks bright for both Michael and Joaquin. Michael finished up his undergraduate years at NYU, and he’s expressed interest at following in his parent’s footsteps and pursuing acting. Meanwhile, this fall Joaquin will be kicking off his freshman year at the University of Michigan, where he’ll be a member of the school’s wrestling team.