Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sons Michael, 24, & Joaquin, 18, Look Just Like Dad In Vacation Photos

Mark Consuelos posed with sons Michael & Joaquin for a nighttime snapshot in Italy during their family getaway to Europe. See how much Mark and his boys look alike!

No, you’re not seeing triple — that’s just Mark Consuelos, 50, with his sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18. The Riverdale actor posed with his look-a-like boys during the night time in Italy for in a July 7 photo shared to Instagram by Kelly Ripa, 50. The family — which also includes Mark and Kelly’s daughter Lola, 20 — jetted off to both Italy and Greece over the Fourth of July weekend to belatedly celebrate Michae’s graduation from New York University last year.

Kelly’s post also included a second snapshot of the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posing with Michael and Joaquin in the exact same spot that Mark did with the boys — though the mother-son shot came out much darker. Kelly joked about the poor results of her photo with her sons in her caption: “The photo battle between us continued on our trip to #alberobello i think there’s a clear winner.” she wrote.

The Consuelos family of five enjoyed a nice trip to Europe with a handful of other loved ones. Kelly previously posted an array of family photos from the European vacation in a July 6 post, which showed the group posing together on a beach in Greece and on steps in a town in Italy. And like Kelly’s most recent post, Michael and Joaquin couldn’t look more like Mark in the photos, especially in one pic from Italy where the eldest Consuelos child stood right beside his father.

Michael finished up his undergraduate years at NYU in May 2020, but sadly he could not celebrate with his family due to the COVID-19. Now that he’s out of college, there’s not telling what Michael will do next. But there is a strong possibility he follows in his parent’s footsteps and pursues acting, especially given the fact that he appeared in a 2018 flashback episode of Riverdale as the younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge.

While Michael’s college years are now behind him, Joaquin will be heading to University of Michigan in the fall to kick off his freshman year. He’ll be a member of the school’s wrestling team. In early June, Kelly and Mark took Joaquin for a weekend visit to his school, which is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kelly snapped a sweet Instagram photo of Joaquin and Mark in front of a University of Michigan sign, writing, “Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won’t be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall.”