Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Take Son Joaquin, 18, To Visit Michigan Before He Goes To College — Pic

Now that high school’s over, it’s time to get ready for college! Kelly and Mark Consuelos traveled with their youngest son, Joaquin, to the University of Michigan for a visit before he heads there in the fall.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 50, are already cheering on the Michigan Wolverines! The couple took their son, Joaquin Consuelos, 18, to the University of Michigan campus for a weekend visit. Kelly snapped a sweet Instagram photo of Joaquin and Mark in front of a University of Michigan sign. “Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won’t be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall,” Kelly captioned the Instagram photo.

Naturally, Mark couldn’t resist commenting on the photo.”Grad school,” Mark wrote back to Kelly. Kelly and Mark’s pals Lisa Rinna, Faith Ford, and more sent love to the family in the comments as well.

Joaquin will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall of 2021. He will be a member of the school’s wrestling team. He signed with the university in March 2021. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program,” Joaquin wrote on Instagram.

Kelly and Mark’s youngest will be traveling the farthest for college. The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is just a short plane ride away from New York City. The couple’s older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, stayed in New York and attended New York University.

Joaquin recently attended his senior prom with a beautiful date named Melissa. Kelly and Mark proudly posted photos of their son with his date. Kelly even revealed that Joaquin wore Mark’s tuxedo and shoes to prom!

Kelly and Mark just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple eloped in 1996 and welcomed their first child, Michael, in 1997. Lola and Joaquin were born in 2001 and 2003. In honor of their 25th anniversary, Kelly got their anniversary date tattooed on the inside of her elbow. “I love her tattoo. I think it’s adorable,” Mark told PEOPLE. “I think it’s beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it’s fantastic.”