Mark Consuelos Says He ‘Loves’ Kelly Ripa’s ‘Beautiful’ Tattoo Of Their Anniversary Date

‘Riverdale’ star Mark Consuelos has opened up about the tattoo his wife Kelly Ripa got on their 25th wedding anniversary, saying he’s a ‘big fan’.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 50, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1, and the TV host marked the occasion with some ink. Kelly got the date “5.1.96” tattooed on the inside of her elbow, and her Riverdale star hubby said he’s a “big fan” of the tribute. “I love her tattoo. I think it’s adorable,” the actor told People. “I think it’s beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it’s fantastic.”

Mark explained that he and Kelly weren’t together for the milestone celebration, so he read “beautiful” cards and letters from the All My Children alum. “I always keep them for every anniversary. She’s a great writer and so I always look forward to reading what she has to say,” the actor continued. “It’s been 25 years [but] there’s always something new and exciting to read.”

He added, “She’s super thoughtful so I got a beautiful gift, and I can’t believe she somehow hid it in the house. With her not being here she got one of my friends to hide it in the apartment. I could not believe that she was actually able to do that.”

Mark also reflected on their youngest son Joaquin, 18, recently going to his senior prom. “I thought he looked great. I was so proud of him. I was happy that he was able to put my tux to use. This past year nobody was really wearing a tux. So, I was, I was honored that he was able to wear it to prom,” Mark explained.

Meanwhile, he and Kelly’s eldest son Michael Consuelos, celebrated his 24th birthday on June 2. Both parents posted loving messages to their son, with Mark proving that he and his son are practically twins. “Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!” Mark captioned the photos, which showed him and Michael looking practically indistinguishable from each other.