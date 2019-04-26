Mark Consuelos Admits His Daughter, 17, Was Embarrassed By ‘Riverdale’ Role: My Kids ‘Don’t Think I’m Cool’

Mark Consuelos plays the part of billionaire mob boss Hiram Lodge on ‘Riverdale,’ but confesses his teenage daughter isn’t exactly impressed.

Mark Consuelos, 48, landed himself a role in the CW’s hit show Riverdale at the start of season two, but apparently, it didn’t buy him any cool points with his three kids, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16. In a new interview with Esquire, he revealed how they really feel about his acting career. “My kids absolutely do not think I’m cool,” he told the publication. “[My wife and I] have always been on TV or doing something in entertainment. So they really, really are so unimpressed by it.”

The hunky actor even admitted that his teenage daughter tried to beat around the bush when friends asked her about the Riverdale role. “Right before I was starting Riverdale, one of Lola’s friends in homeroom asked her, ‘Hey, is your dad on Riverdale?’ Like, she knows I’m on Riverdale. But she answers, ‘Um…I don’t know?’ She didn’t want to cop to it. Her friend was like, ‘You don’t know?’ Lola was like, ‘Well, kind of, OK?’ She’s a piece of work.” the actor recalled.

The husband of Kelly Ripa also touched upon his sinister character from the show, and admitted that it’s different from any role he’s ever taken on.“Hiram is so far away from who I’d ever be,” he said in the interview. “I don’t think I’ve ever played anybody this evil, and it’s so fun. I’ve played a good guy for so many years. But with the last four or five roles, the good guy wasn’t so one dimensional. Each character was getting a little douchey or flawed, so I think that’s really what prepared me for this role. Of course, nothing really prepares you for something quite like Riverdale.”

While the role might not have impressed his teenage daughter enough for bragging rights, his oldest son, Michael, was excited to appear on the show. The 21-year-old signed to play a young Hiram Lodge in a flashback episode and for Mark, it was a dream come true. “Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I’ve gotten to experience,” he said. “It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. It really was a bucket-list moment for me,” he gushed.