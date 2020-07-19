All grown up! Lola Consuelos looked so gorgeous in this summer-ready selfie, rocking a strapless white bikini.

Lola Consuelos, 19, is back with another stunning photo! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ only daughter showed off her perfect summer tan as she posed in a stylish white bikini on Saturday, July 18, posted to her Instagram story. Lola rocked a strapless style top and high cut bottom, both made from the same stretchy, ribbed fabric. She confidently posted in front of what looked like her bedroom mirror, holding up her black-cased iPhone to snap the pretty photo.

The NYU student kept her brown hair straight and framing her face, accessorizing with a luxe gold Cartier LOVE bangle on her right wrist. Lola is seemingly a fan of the pricey $6,300 bracelet — also often worn by stars like Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Ana de Armas — and has regularly sported it in photos dating back to Jan. 2018. While she didn’t tag a location, the bedroom she posed in was a lavender dream with purple-hued walls and white furniture pieces, along a blue letter sign affixed to the wall.

The post comes just days after she posted a gorgeous series of photos posing in a white dress! Seated on a beautiful floral-patterned Victorian sofa, she gave the camera a Tyra Banks-worthy “smize,” later capturing the picture-perfect sunset behind her. The 19-year-old simply added a heart emoji to the post. In another snap from the same set, she showed off the wrap-style mini as she stood in front of a staircase.

While in quarantine, Lola — who is sister to brothers Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 — celebrated her 19th birthday! Proud mom Kelly showed her love on social media with a touching tribute post, featuring plenty of adorable throwback photos — including one of baby Lola in a swimming pool with dad Mark. “Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl,” the Live With Kelly & Ryan host began, tagging Lola’s Instagram handle. “The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG!” she gushed.

Mark also took to social media to celebrate his little girl. “Happy 19th Bday @theyoungestyung. We love you!!” the Riverdale star posted, also including plenty of cute baby pictures!