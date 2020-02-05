Lola Consuelos, 18, Looks Fierce In High-Waisted Leather Pants — See New IG Selfie

Lola Consuelos took to her Instagram on Feb. 4 to show off a fashionable outfit that included a cute sweater and leather pants in a gorgeous mirror selfie.

Lola Consuelos, 18, is looking great! The teen daughter of Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 48, showed off her latest fashionable outfit in a Feb. 4 post on Instagram and it quickly got the attention of her followers! In the post, which is a mirror selfie, the young beauty can be seen wearing a cute light blue button-down long-sleeved sweater that only had the top button buttoned over a black top and black high-waisted leather pants. She has her hair down and is holding up her phone as one hand is behind her tilted head. “She’s back💙,” Lola captioned the awesome snapshot.

Lola’s followers responded to the post right away and they were full of positive comments. “Wow Beautiful!!!!😘😍🌹❤❤❤❤❤😎,” one follower wrote while another called her a “pretty young woman”. “You look like your Mama!” another follower gushed while many others left her heart-eyed emojis.

Before her latest selfie, Lola wowed followers with a video that showed her belting out the lyrics to the song “Jealous” by Labrinth on Dec. 18. Her strong voice was truly soothing as she sang out the sad tune and many comments included wishes for her to put out her own album. Kelly also took a moment to share her love for her daughter. “You are gifted ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” she wrote.

Lola is currently attending New York University, where she is studying music, so we will most likely hear a lot more from her in the future! Between her amazing vocals and stylish clothing, we’d say she’s already a star and we love seeing her shine!