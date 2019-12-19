Lola Consuelos, 18, Belts Out Stunning Rendition Of ‘Jealous’ & Mom Kelly Ripa Is So Proud  

Lola Consuelos unleashed her singing voice for the very first time in a video on Instagram on Dec. 18! Kelly Ripa’s 18-year-old daughter sang Labrinth’s ‘Jealous’ on the piano and we’re jealous of her incredible voice!

Lola Consuelos has an impressive set of pipes! The 18-year-old daughter of talk show host Kelly Ripa showcased her amazing singing voice on Wednesday night in a two-part video singing a rendition of “Jealous” by Labrinth. — Her first time sharing her voice online. Lola just recently switched her Instagram account to public in October.

The New York University freshman, who is studying music, also debuted her skills on the piano for the first time. The black and white clip did not show much of Lola herself, as her shoulder was the only part of her visible. She captioned the video post with a black heart emoji.

Her mom — aka, one of her biggest fans — gushed over her daughter writing, “You are gifted ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” in the comments. Meanwhile, dad Mark Consuelos added a slew of heart emojis in a separate comment.

Joining the family celebration was Lola’s little brother, Joaquin, who commented, “Wow!!! The best voice I’ve ever heard😁,” to which she responded, “@joaquinconsuelos thank you Quino!! ”

Other celebs praised Lola in the comments, including Mark’s Riverdale costar Camila Mendes who wrote, “GIRL 😍.” Andy Cohen, a close friend of Kelly’s, added, “BEAUTIFUL!”

This isn’t the first time Kelly’s gushed over her only daughter on social media. Back in September, the host celebrated National Daughter Day with a throwback post honoring Lola.

“I’m the luckiest to call you mine,” Kelly captioned the sweet snap of her with Lola.

It was just a little less than two weeks ago that the mother daughter duo stepped ou on the red carpet together. Kelly brought Lola as her to date to the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event, which she co-hosted with her longtime friend, Anderson Cooper, on Dec. 8. Kelly sparkled in a black long sleeve dress, while Lola stunned in a silk navy blue number.