Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Drop Daughter Lola, 18, At College: See Bittersweet Goodbye Pic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos officially only have one child at home now, as they made the emotional move of dropping daughter Lola off at college.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a tough Sunday, as their dropped daughter Lola off at college. While she won’t be far as she’s attending NYU, it was still a heartbreaking moment as the 18-year-old has left home for dorm life. Kelly, 48, posted a photo to her Instagram kissing her only daughter goodbye while Lola had her arms around her mom on Aug. 25 with the caption “The nest is getting roomy………💕.” Mark, also 48, reposted it and wrote “2 down… 1 to go…❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

This leaves just 16-year-old son Joaquin at home with Mark and Kelly, as their 22-year-old son Michael also attends NYU. As the big day approached the couple was feeling super nostalgic, with Kelly posting a photo of Lola’s christening 18 years ago to her Instagram with the caption. “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing).”

Kelly’s famous friends chimed in on the photo of the bittersweet parting. BFF Anderson Cooper offered up “I will happily move in.” Pal Lisa Rinna just dropped her youngest daughter Amelia, 18, off at college and knows the tearful feeling, leaving “😭😭😭😭😭😭” emojis. Actor Daniel Dae Kim wrote “Bittersweet, but good luck to her!” while ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir cheered ,”I love these two women – kill it, Lola.”

Many parents got the feels over going through the same thing. One mom wrote “Just did the same thing 2 weeks ago with my daughter. She’s my first and it broke my heart! 😥.” Another added “I know! I did this last week—same kiss. We love them to pieces, and then they go. As they should.” Lola will be studying at New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts’ Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music and should graduate with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2023. Knowing Kelly, we’re going to hear all about the heartache of her daughter leaving the nest on tomorrow’s Live! With Kelly and Ryan.