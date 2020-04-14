Kelly Ripa Admits She’s Wearing Daughter Lola’s, 18, Clothes In Quarantine: ‘It’s Gone There’

Kelly Ripa turned to daughter Lola Consuelos for help when she ran out of suitable outfits to wear on ‘Live’ from home! The 18-year-old college student luckily had the perfect ensemble in mind for her mom.

With no studio wardrobe at her disposal anymore due to quarantine, Kelly Ripa, 49, is running low on outfit options. But luckily, she’s found a new source of stylish clothing in the comfort of her own home — daughter Lola Consuelos‘ closet. Yes, Kelly admitted on the April 14 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan; she’s resorted to wearing her 18-year-old daughter’s clothes because she doesn’t have anything else she can wear on air. “I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she lamented to co-host Ryan Seacrest. “It’s gone there.” Ryan empathized; instead of his usual suits and sweaters, he’s now rocking hoodies on camera. “I ordered this the other day,” he said while fiddling with a tag he discovered was still attached.

Lola, who is currently quarantined with her parents and brothers after NYU closed their campus, has a surprisingly chic wardrobe for a college freshman. Kelly looked adorable in her borrowed outfit: a white blazer, pastel t-shirt, and light jeans. Lola’s doing the work of multiple people when it comes to keeping her mom fabulous, actually. Kelly revealed that Lola did her hair for the episode, too. Those soft, dreamy beach waves that she’s rocking in the below video? Lola did those herself by wrapping Kelly’s hair in — get this — the tie of her bathrobe. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!” Kelly exclaimed. Drop. The. Tutorial. Lola.

Kelly recently opened up about the struggle she’s having, like many, with staying inside and isolated throughout the COVID-19 crisis. She broke down into tears during the April 8 episode of Live, revealing that her kids Lola, Michael, 22, Joaquin, 17, won’t hug her anymore for fear of spreading coronavirus.

She’s persevering, though. After all, she’s got a morning show to record! When Lola’s not in charge, Kelly’s doing her hair and makeup by herself, and still managing to look fabulous.