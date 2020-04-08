Kelly Ripa Cries Lives On Air While Admitting Her Kids ‘Won’t Hug’ Her During Quarantine

Kelly Ripa got emotional on live TV when she revealed that her three kids ‘won’t hug’ her while quarantined together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Ripa, 49, opened up on the April 8 episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan about the emotional side of being quarantined with her three kids. The TV host admitted her children Michael, 22, Joaquin, 17, and Lola, 18, “won’t hug” her amid fears surrounding the coronavirus. Kelly made the admission while appearing on the show via livestream from the home she’s self-isolating in with husband Mark Conseulos, 49, and their kids. “Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK?” the TV personality told her co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45.

Kelly fought back tears as she added, “I’m not talking to two of them because, just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents, I want to hug my parents,” she admitted. “I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me.” The mom-of-three went on to say her children were keeping their distance as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 fears. ‘I’m like, “Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine’.”

Apologizing to Ryan for breaking down on air, Kelly said, “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry …Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.” It comes just one week after Kelly’s youngest Lola admitted that being in lockdown with her parents wasn’t “as bad” as she thought it would be. The 18-year-old daughter of the famous duo made an appearance on the March 27 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside her mom. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great,” she said.

When asked if she’s discovered anything new about her fam since living at home again, Lola joked that she had blocked her family’s behavior out. “I don’t know,” she replied to Ryan. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”