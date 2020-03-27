Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola, 18, Confesses She Likes Isolating With Her ‘Weird’ Parents: It’s ‘Not Bad’

Lola Consuelos appeared on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ to discuss quarantining in New York with her parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos has opened up about life in New York under lockdown with her “weird” parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The 18-year-old daughter of the famous duo made an appearance on the March 27 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside her mom, as the pair quarantined at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who was also broadcasting via video chat. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.” Kelly sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, are also social distancing under the same roof, making for a very crowded household! When asked if she’s discovered anything new about her fam since living at home again, Lola joked that she had blocked her family’s behavior out. “I don’t know,” she replied to Ryan. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”

Lola also revealed she’s spent most of her time in self-isolation catching up on school work, as she’s currently a freshman at New York University. “All my classes have been moved online, so most of my time has been taken up by learning and doing homework,” she said, adding that she still makes time for Netflix, YouTube, and one other newfound obsession. “I wasn’t on TikTok, and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it, and now I can’t get off of it,” she said. “I’m hooked. These videos are insane, and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

So does that mean fans should expect to see Kelly, Mark, and the whole gang joining Lola in a TikTok video sometime soon? “Thank god, no,” Lola said, as Kelly chimed in, “You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lol than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” she told Ryan. “That I can guarantee you.” We love their mother-daughter dynamic! Although they joke around, it’s clear the pair have so much love for each other.

Earlier in the week, Kelly dished out hair advice, after news outlets reported the growing trend of women chopping their own bangs at home. “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair,” she said. Although the article she was referencing didn’t feature any mention of alcohol, the mom-of-three was certain she was right — because her knowledge came from personal experience. “I know from where I speak. I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it.”