Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have one of the happiest families in Hollywood. Here, we take a look back at the couple’s cutest moments with their three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin!

Over the course of their nearly 24-year marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have created memories that will last a lifetime. And nearly all of them involved their three amazing children. The couple met on the set of the popular soap opera All My Children in 1995. After they eloped in May 1996, the duo went on to welcome their first child, son Michael Joseph, 22, in 1997. In 2001, the pair had their first and only daughter, Lola Grace, 18, and finally in 2003, Kelly and Mark welcomed their youngest, Joaquin Antonio, 17. Kelly and Mark have always been so candid about their family, and now, we’re taking a look back at some of their their sweetest moments together!

One such celebratory occasion the entire family shared in was when Kelly earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015. Kelly’s entire family came out to support the TV personality, actress, and talk show host as she received the coveted honor. As photos were taken of the star, she and her kiddos knelt down right in front of the new placard and smiled at the camera. Michael even made some funny faces for photographers, while Kelly couldn’t help but beam with pride and appreciation!

Of course, as active parents in their children’s lives, Kelly and Mark have always taken it upon themselves to show their kids what is really important in life. That’s why on March 21, 2015, the couple brought their kids to the 26th Annual Glaad Media Awards. The ceremony honored films, TV, musicians, and vital stories in journalism that accurately portrayed and represented the LGBTQIA+ community in 2014. Mark, Kelly, and their three kids appeared on the blue carpet and smiled for the cameras before heading into the historic event!

But beyond major industry events, Kelly and Mark have also just let their kids be kids. When their brood was really quite young, Kelly and Mark took their kiddos to meet Peter Pan and Madison Square Garden! Michael, Lola, and Joaquin looked so young in the photo, which you can see below. In fact, Mark was able to hold little Joaquin, while Kelly balanced Lola — who seemed otherwise fixated on something — on her hip! It was such a fun moment the family shared amid growing up in the spotlight.

Clearly, Kelly and Mark have truly made an effort to keep their kids down to Earth. “Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in March 2019. “They are not spoiled kids. They are grounded, well-mannered, normal kids who don’t see themselves as celebrities because their parents have raised them as normal as possible.” To see more pictures of Kelly and Mark’s sweetest moments with their kids, click through the gallery above!