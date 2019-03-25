Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos ‘Extremely Proud’ Of Their Kids Who ‘Don’t See Themselves As Celebs’

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos have raised three ‘grounded, normal’ children, a source close to the married couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Kelly Ripa, 48, and Mark Consuelos, 47, may be one of showbiz’s cutest couples, but they fully support their children Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16, no matter what career path they want to take. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re thrilled with how “grounded” all of their children turned out. “Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” our source told us. “Kelly always dreamed of having a daughter and loves how close she and Lola are. Kelly is a very hands-on mom and can be strict at times, especially with Lola because of how beautiful she is, but she trusts her kids implicitly. She’s kept them very grounded despite having such famous parents.”

And all of Kelly and Mark’s excellent parenting has paid off. Not only are they normal young adults, but Mark and Kelly’s kids don’t view themselves as celebrities. “They aren’t your typical celebrity kids,” our source added. “They are not spoiled kids. They are grounded, well-mannered, normal kids who don’t see themselves as celebrities because their parents have raised them as normal as possible.

“Kelly and Mark often say that they are supportive of their children and don’t care either way if they want to go into the entertainment industry or not, however, if they do, they fully support it,” our source went on to say. “It’s really important for their children to go to college, though, so as long as they do that, they’re supportive of whatever it is they want to do.”

Kelly, Mark and Lola have made news recently after some hysterical back-and-forths on Instagram over Kelly’s captions. After Kelly shared a video, originally taken by Riverdale co-star KJ Apa, of Mark lifting up his shirt and showing off his abs, she wrote in the caption, “This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J. Thanks @kjapa.” Of course, in response to this, Lola commented, “I just reported this.” Meanwhile, Kelly wrote back, “Lola……..shouldn’t you be reading or something?”