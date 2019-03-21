Mark Consuelos Trolls ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star KJ Apa With His Insanely Ripped Abs

Mark Consuelos couldn’t ‘find’ his phone, and neither could KJ Apa. That’s because Mark’s phenomenal six-pack distracted him from looking at anything else!

The Riverdale cast once again proved it has the best on-set dynamic. In KJ Apa’s Instagram Story video shared on March 21, his co-star Mark Consuelos, 47, who plays the villainous Hiram Lodge on the CW show, strolled up in what looked like a makeup trailer. “KJ, yo dude, have you seen my phone?” Mark, who lifted up his shirt, asked the 21-year-old actor who plays Archie Andrews. No cell phone was in sight, as Mark’s ripped six-pack dominated the screen. There wasn’t much else to see, so KJ replied, “No, I haven’t seen it.”

We’re sure KJ didn’t get too jealous, however. The New Zealand native took fellow Riverdale castmate Cole Sprouse, 26, on a trip to his home country, which provided for a shirtless activity: swimming in the lake. The resulting hunky photos from the bonding moment proved that KJ’s abs are on the same level as Mark’s! But KJ doesn’t rely on the paparazzi to let us know this, as he sprinkles his Instagram feed with shirtless selfies here and there (such as the time he held a chihuahua, sans shirt on Jan. 2…you’re welcome).

It’s good to see KJ and Mark can enjoy a laugh after the past few tragic weeks. Their beloved co-star, Luke Perry, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 52 on March 4, following a stroke the actor suffered on Feb. 27. Luke was not only a Beverly Hills, 90210 icon, but was also KJ’s on-screen dad. He played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, and therefore was honored with an “In Memoriam” segment at the end of the March 6 episode of Riverdale. Before the tribute played, KJ and Luke also enjoyed screen time together as their CW characters.

The keto diet has done wonders for Mark’s physique. But his wife and Alkaline Diet enthusiast, Kelly Ripa, 48, also has washboard abs that rival both Mark’s and KJ’s stomachs!