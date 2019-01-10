‘Riverdale’ Hunks KJ Apa & Cole Sprouse Go Shirtless For Day At The Lake — Sexy Pics

They may not take off their shirts as often as their ‘Riverdale’ characters, but KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse showed off their shirtless bods recently in New Zealand! Check out pics inside!

While Riverdale was on a hiatus during the winter holidays, the “core four” of the cast – that is, KJ Apa, 21, Cole Sprouse, 26, Lili Reinhart, 22, and Camila Mendes, 24, took some much needed relaxation from their regularly jammed filming schedule. KJ, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, took co-star Cole to his homeland for scenic adventures while they had some time off. The young men enjoyed a day in a lake – luckily it wasn’t the show’s creepy Sweetwater River – and swam around shirtless in the water. KJ wore bright white swim trunks, while still sporting his fiery Archie Andrews hair color, and Cole wore a red bathing suit. SEE THE NEW PICS OF KJ AND COLE HERE.

Both boys shared moments from their trip on Instagram. Cole posted a photo on Jan. 9 of a beautiful mountain landscape with greenery and a cloudy blue sky, captioning the image, “New Zealand makes it easy for you,” seemingly referencing taking photographs, which Cole does in addition to acting. KJ shared an image with Cole and two other friends smiling by a New Zealand lake. Looks like they had a fun time off!

The young actors are currently in the midst of filming season three of CW teen drama hit Riverdale. On the show, they play teenager best friends, Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones. In the third season, which is currently airing on television, they’re battling the dark forces of the Gargoyle King, as well as a hallucinogenic drug that has found its way to the town of Riverdale and surrounding areas.

KJ and Cole have had other acting projects in their off time from Riverdale – KJ was in A Dog’s Purpose and The Hate U Give, and Cole’s newest film, Five Feet Apart, will be released in 2019. We love that the show has fostered so many great friendships among the cast-mates, and we can’t wait to continue seeing them all spend time together!