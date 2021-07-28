See Pic

Michael Consuelos, 24, Looks Just Like Dad Mark In New Photo From Return To ‘Riverdale’ Set

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa with their kids
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, left to right, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony awarding Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles APTOPIX Kelly Ripa Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2015
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 12 Oct 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Michael Consuelos is back on ‘Riverdale’ — and he looks more similar to dad Mark Consuelos than ever! See the uncanny resemblance.

Mark Consuelos‘ mini-me son Michael Consuelos, 24, is continuing to following in his dad’s footsteps. Michael shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday (July 27) that showed him back on the set of Riverdale to reprise his role as the younger version of Mark’s villainous character, Hiram Lodge. But what stood out most about the snapshot was how eerily similar Michael looked to his father, who certainly passed down his good looks to his three children. See the indistinguishable photo below!

Michael dressed in the photo just like Hiram, wearing a black and white suit and tie and glasses. He sat at a table in a fancy office looking mischievous and professional as ever, with his hands folded. Behind him, a painting could be seen of Mark himself as Hiram, further highlighting just how much the father-son pair look alike.

The 24-year-old captioned his photo “8/18,” likely indicating that his episode of the hit The CW series will air on August 18. Mark seemed to be pleased that his son was back on the show, commenting, “Nice!!!” on the post. Meanwhile, mom Kelly Ripa, 50, was just like the rest of us and couldn’t get over the uncanny resemblance between her eldest child and husband. “Son? Is that you,” the Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host jokingly said.

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa with their children
Mark Consuelos (left) poses with wife Kelly Ripa and their kids Joaquin, Lola and Michael for a family photo (Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Actors Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Michael last played young Hiram on Riverdale in 2018 for the fourth episode of season 3. Even at that time, Michael looked just like Mark for the episode, which saw him in a scene alongside Charles Melton as the entire cast, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, played the younger versions of their onscreen parents. It was Michael’s first major TV role, and he clearly liked it enough to make a big return!

Aside from the Riverdale stints, Michael is constantly caught looking like his dad’s twin. In fact, the father-son pair had near-exact features during a recent family vacation to Italy. In one family snapshot, both Michael and little brother Joaquin, 18, made fans think they were seeing triple when the boys posed with Mark in an Italian village late at night. Kelly also posed with her sons for a photo, but the trio did not look anywhere near as similar to one another as Mark did to his boys.