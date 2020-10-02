’90s Stars Who Are Now Parents To Teenagers: Kelly Ripa, Katie Holmes, & More

These major ’90s stars are not only parents — they’re raising teenagers! On Kelly Ripa’s milestone 50th birthday, see the stars who are parents to teenagers all of these years later!

Has it really been that long?! It seems like only yesterday when we were cozied up in front of our TVs watching these stars in our favorite movies and shows. Now, these celebrities have gone on to not just become parents, but so much time has passed that they are now raising teenagers.

That’s right, stars like Kelly Ripa, Will Smith and plenty more have children who are driving and voting. Since it’s daytime TV queen Kelly Ripa’s birthday, what better way to celebrate than to take a look at our favorite stars of the ’90s with their teenagers! Check out the photos of these stars with their youngsters.

Kelly Ripa

Before she was co-hosting one of the biggest daytime talk shows, birthday girl Kelly Ripa, who today turns the big 5-0, was a major star on the soap opera All My Children. During her time on the show, Kelly met, fell in love with, and married the love of her life, Mark Consuelos! Together the couple have three children — and one of them is already in their early 20s! Kelly and Mark are the proud parents of son Michael, 23, daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 17. The two constantly gush about their youngsters, and on Kelly’s birthday, we can only imagine what fun they have in store for her!

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes became a total sensation when she starred on Dawson’s Creek in the ’90s. But it was in the mid-2000s when Katie was at the center of the limelight, after marrying husband Tom Cruise. Prior to their marriage, the two welcomed daughter Suri Cruise, 14. Sadly, the couple divorced by 2012, but Katie and Suri have often been seen out and about together in New York City, showing off their strong bond.

Katie also gushes about her mini-me daughter, saying that she really grew up with her youngster. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed in a November 2019 interview. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

The Smiths are pretty much Hollywood royalty, and in the ’90s, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and the Set It Off stunner made their love official by wedding in 1997. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed their first child together, Jaden, 22, and daughter, Willow, 19, in the years that followed. Oddly enough, Willow will leave her teenage years behind her at the end of October when she turns 20! But the teenager, like her brother, has already made a name for herself in entertainment, participating in Red Table Talk tapings with her family and more. Will also has a son Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, 27, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Courteney Cox

In the ’90s, Courteney Cox wasn’t only busy with her Friends in NYC, she was also documenting murders in the Scream franchise! Years later, Courteney welcomed daughter Coco, 16, with ex-husband David Arquette in June 2004. The mother and daughter pair are incredibly close, and Coco is earning a following for herself. The teen’s mom has been featured in her TikTok videos from time to time, showing off her comedic talents.

Angelina Jolie

Although she’s a bonafide star today, Angelina Jolie‘s star really started to rise in the ’90s. In 1999, the actress starred in the film Girl, Interrupted and went on to win her first Oscar for her role in the film the very next year! Of course, Angie’s favorite role of all has been as mother to her six children. Angie and ex Brad Pitt share three adopted children and three biological children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

As a mother to young daughters, especially, Angelina has opened up about the type of advice she gives them. “I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you,’” she shared in a February 2018 interview. Angelina and Brad are still in the midst of their highly contested custody battle.