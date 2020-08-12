Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Cringes Over Her Mom’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Pics Of Dad Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa’s hubby Mark Consuelos is so sexy that she loves sharing shirtless photos of her man on IG. The couple’s daughter Lola, 19, says she tries to ‘block it out’ of her mind.

Kelly Ripa has every right to be proud of her hottie husband Mark Conseulos. At 49, he’s still so sexy and his shirtless body is amazing. It’s no wonder that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is prone to humble bragging about her husband of 24 years by sharing “thirst trap” photos of him on her Instagram account. While playing a game of “Like Mother, Like Daughter” together, the couple’s 19-year-old daughter Lola says she has to “block that out of my mind” when her mom gushes over her dad on the ‘gram. Like this photo below that Kelly shared on July 19 of Mark sunning himself in their swimming pool looking so delicious:

Kelly, 49, and her daughter made the confessions during a PEOPLE magazine segment. Kelly kicked it off saying, “The one thing I learned about social media from my daughter is I should not clap back, but I feel like the clapback is what people want,” referring to her online sass at people who come at her. A photo was shown which Kelly had posted where a commenter wrote, “Her head looks to big for her body.” Kelly clapped back “to is spelled too FYI.” Lola told her “No,” it isn’t what people want. Speak for yourself Lola, fans love it and Kelly’s clapback game is so strong!

“But I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad,” Kelly responded, to which Lola snapped back, “That’s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instgram still.” Its photos like this one that Kelly shared on March 12, 2020 that Lola wants to unsee:

“She unfollowed me,” Kelly jokingly said. “She unfollowed and blocked me.” But Lola made sure that fans knew she wouId never do that to her beloved mom. “I’m kidding. I would never,” she swore. Kelly shared the fun interview to her Instagram on Aug. 12 and her celebrity pals as well as fans had priceless responses.

ABC World News Tonight anchor and close family pal David Muir wrote, “I can’t,” with a red heart emoji over their hilarious thirst trap convo. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also used the same emoji and added, “#MotherOfTheYear.” Fans pleaded for Kelly to keep posting photos of her hunky hubby. @robinzadzora commented, “Post away of your hubby! My daughter would say he same thing about her dad,” while user @thisischrisporter added, “thirst trap Pictures of Dad!! Crying!” along with laughing emojis. Fan @aubrey_bras told the morning host, “We need the clap backs AND the thirst traps of Mark, Kelly. Please.” Kelly knows her followers and will surely keep delivering both hunky Mark photos and sassy responses to trolls.