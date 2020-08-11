Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Troll Complains Of ‘Lack Of Personal Grooming’ On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa loves a good clap-back! Following the debut of ‘Live’s new trailer for its September season, an internet critic expressed ‘issue’ with hosts Kelly and Ryan Seacrest’s television hygiene. And, Kelly had this hilarious response…

Kelly Ripa‘s clap-back game is too strong. The talk show host, 49, who never backs down from an internet troll, had the best response to a critic who didn’t favor Live with Kelly & Ryan‘s new show trailer, released on August 10. The new teaser (seen below) shows Kelly and Ryan Seacrest getting ready for the show at home — which is where they’ve been filming since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-studio production.

Although the trailer shows both hosts brushing their teeth and getting dressed during their morning routines, one viewer still wasn’t satisfied with Kelly and Ryan‘s hygiene. “The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming,” the critic complained in the comments of Kelly’s post, which included the new teaser. “I mean it’s a nationally televised show,” the person continued, adding, “And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys.”

The comment caught Kelly’s attention, and per usual, she served up a sassy reply. “I’ll bring it up at the next meeting,” she wrote back. The mother of three even joked in the caption of her post, “I swear I don’t actually brush my teeth like that.”

Kelly is no stranger to exchanging words with internet strolls. In fact, she’s even expressed how much joy a good clapback brings her. “I love a troll, but I love to troll a troll,” she told her good friend Jerry O’Connell, who interviewed her on The Wendy Williams Show in March of 2018. “Like, if you’re gonna troll me, then I’m gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended,” she said.

Fans of the veteran host will remember the time in 2018 when she defended her husband Mark Consuelos‘ assets on Instagram. “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller,” an internet goer commented under a photo of the couple at the time. “It looks funny. Just be who you are.” As for Kelly’s response, she had this to say: “He’s tall where it counts babe.”