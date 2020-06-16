Kelly Ripa Admits She’s Actually Wearing Her Nightgown On ‘Live’, Just Hidden By A Beach Coverup

Kelly Ripa proved she’s comfortable and stylish when she fearlessly revealed that she was filming ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ in her nightgown and just slipped on a black and white striped top over it.

When it comes to clothes, Kelly Ripa, 49, is taking advantage of filming Live With Kelly and Ryan from the comfort of her own home! The talk show host told Ryan Seacrest, 45, that she was actually wearing a nightgown under her visible black and white striped coverup top on the June 16 episode of the show. She hilariously talked about the tricks of appearing fully clothed, proving that not everything is what it appears to be!

“I’m wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now,” she told Ryan. “I just slip that over my nightgown. That’s what I’m doing.”

Kelly’s admission doesn’t comes as too much of a surprise since she’s been open about her joy of feeling comfortable while filming the show at home in quarantine due to COVID-19. A few weeks ago, she talked about her love of caftan dresses and on the May 12 episode, she showed off a floral loose caftan dress that her husband Mark Consuelos, 49, gave her 10 years ago. “If you don’t want to wear clothes, but you don’t want to commit to pajamas, you can wear a caftan,” she said during the show. “I’ve always worn caftans… I wear them at night, I wear them at home.”

In addition to talking about comfortable clothes on the June 16 show, Kelly talked about her daughter Lola, who turned 19 on the special day. She joked about trying to wake the birthday girl up at the time she was born in the morning while she was sleeping and Ryan insisted she put it on Skype live so he could see her reaction. She also took to Instagram to share a cute post in honor of her only daughter and it included some cute throwback pics of her and a loving message.

“Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl. The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG! ♥️❤️♥️❤️❤️♥️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” the caption read.

Kelly and Ryan have been broadcasting their show live from their own homes since the coronavirus pandemic caused most states to issue stay-at-home orders around Mar. Although some states are slowly reopening, it’s not clear when the hosts will be able to return to their New York studio and/or if it will still include a live audience.