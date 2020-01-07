Ryan Seacrest Falls Back & Right Out Of His Chair On ‘Live’ — Watch Surprising Fall

Whoops! Ryan Seacrest took quite a tumble on the Jan. 7 episode of ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ when he fell backwards in his host chair during the live show!

Ryan Seacrest may want to head to a doctor! The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host, 45, took a major fall when he was reaching for balloons falling from the ceiling prior to one of the show’s segments. When Ryan reached for a balloon falling behind his high-top style chair, he completely fell backwards, taking his chair with him! Shocked, Ryan’s co-host Kelly Ripa turned around to help him up, along with one of the show’s production assistants.

Full of adrenaline, Ryan popped back up as if nothing had happened, holding a gold balloon over his head and saying, “I got it!” Kelly, clearly concerned, gave her co-host a hug around the waist before telling him, “Your leg is badly hurt. I know the adrenaline is coursing through you but I saw your leg get…I saw your leg do something strange.” Ryan, on the other hand, shrugged off the incident as if nothing had happened and the show went on!

Lucky for Ryan, this sort of mishap didn’t happen during his telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31. The American Idol host was poised to return for the big night, which saw performances from Post Malone and BTS among others! Ryan kept the whole evening rolling down to the second, as the world ushered in 2020 in New York City’s Times Square!

When Ryan Seacrest sees something shiny go by. #ryanseacrest pic.twitter.com/zAdKVqZh7h — KD Holmberg (@kdeniseholmberg) January 7, 2020

As fans know all too well, anything can happen on live TV, including an unfortunate fall! Luckily, both crew and co-host were on hand to help Ryan back to his seat and keep the show going. Hopefully this will be the first and only time Ryan’s excitement leaves him falling over his chair!