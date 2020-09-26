Angelina Jolie Spends National Daughter’s Day With Zahara, 15, & Vivienne, 12, At Hollywood Hotspot

Angelina Jolie was spotted dressed to impress while treating two of her daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, to a lavish dinner at a Hollywood restaurant.

It looks like Angelina Jolie, 45, was all about celebrating her daughters on National Daughter’s Day this year! The gorgeous actress stepped out to take Zahara, 15, and Vivienne, 12, to a fancy dinner at Hollywood’s lavish restaurant Craig’s on Sept. 25 and they all made sure to stay protected with face coverings while they walked outside the establishment. The doting mom also wore a long-sleeved fitted long black dress while her oldest daughter wore a black tube top and jeans and her youngest daughter wore a tan top and jeans.

Angelina wasn’t seen with any of her other children, but the trio looked comfortable and excited to be sharing the special day with each other. Zahara, who the Girl Interrupted star adopted at just six-months-old looked all grown up and Vivienne proved she’s taking on her last pre-teen year well with her own charisma and poise. Although it was a fun outing to see, it’s not the first time they have been seen together in recent weeks.

On Sept. 20, Angelina was also seen taking Zahara and Vivienne on a shopping trip. They were joined by the brunette beauty’s second-oldest daughter Shiloh, 14, and made sure to be protected from the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing face masks that time too as they held drinks and walked outside the shopping area. They opted for more casual outfits than their latest outing but still looked great.

When Angelina isn’t just spending time with her daughters, she’s making sure to also spend time with her sons, including Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12. They all enjoyed a dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA on Aug. 27 and looked as happy as could be in their tight-knit group. After what proved to be a challenging summer due to the pandemic, the proud mom made sure it didn’t stop her from taking in the summer weather with those closest to her.

Now that fall is here, it will be interesting to see where Angelina and her brood go next! The kids also spend time with dad Brad Pitt, 56, whenever they get the chance so we’re sure they’ll have plenty to do and see together!