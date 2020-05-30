Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Daughter Lola Tried To ‘Heckle’ Her When She Attempted To Film A TikTok Dance Routine

Kelly Ripa hilariously admitted that her 18-year-old daughter Lola doesn’t want her to have a TikTok after she helped her film a dance sequence to a Kesha song for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on May 29.

Kelly Ripa, 49, doesn’t mind showing off her TikTok dance moves for the world on Live with Kelly and Ryan, but it turns out her daughter Lola, 18, doesn’t feel the same way! The talk show host spoke with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, about how Lola “heckled” her when she helped her film a TikTok dance sequence that both she and Ryan took part in for the May 29 “virtual prom” episode of their show and explained that her “offspring” didn’t want her to get the popular app for herself.

“You don’t even understand—I had to do that with Lola there,” Kelly told Ryan about filming the dance, which was to Kesha‘s song “Tonight”. “She was trying to film me doing it, and she was holding in her other hand, her camera that had the TikTok video, because I don’t have TikTok. She doesn’t want me to have TikTok. And she’s heckling me the whole time.”

Ryan admitted that Lola’s reaction didn’t surprise him. “I’m not surprised,” he said. “I think the nation’s gonna heckle us in just a little bit when we see that.” Kelly then made sure to respond with her a joke about the situation. “I’ll tolerate it from the nation,” she said. “But not from my offspring.”

Before Kelly, who has reportedly been quarantining with her family on a Caribbean Island, opened up about the funny TikTok moment she had with Lola, she and Ryan interviewed the third most followed person on the app, Addison Rae, 19, who also took part in the live bits of the dance video with the hosts. Kelly asked Addison questions about TikTok while also humbly explaining that she doesn’t know “how it works” and admitted she has seen videos in which Lola is dancing alongside a video of the star doing the same dance moves. “It’s called a duet,” Addison told her while laughing. “Duet! OK, I got it,” Kelly happily replied.