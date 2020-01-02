Lola Consuelos, 18, Looks So Grown Up On Winter Vacation To Egypt With Boyfriend Tarek 

Lola Consuelos rang in 2020 in Egypt with boyfriend Tarek Fahmy, as seen in photos the couple shared to Instagram! The daughter of famed talk show host, Kelly Ripa, referred to her and ‘T’ as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Worldwide’ in a new post, which her mom loved!

Lola Consuelos is enjoying herself while in Egypt with her boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy. The 18-year-old daughter of veteran host, Kelly Ripa ended the decade and welcomed 2020 there while her parents are enjoying a getaway in Colorado. Both Lola and Tarek shared multiple snaps in separate posts on Instagram, which shows pair exploring the beauty of Egypt.

“Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide,” Lola, a freshman at New York University, captioned a photo of her with Tarek standing in front of a massive pyramid. Lola recently switched her Instagram account to public in October. Her mom, who often shares comments on Lola’s social media wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide are in Colorado 😂 but Egypt looks amazing. Hi T!”

It’s unclear how long Lola and her boyfriend have been out of the country. The New York City native shared the first snaps from the trip on December 29. Then, on New Year’s Eve she posted a collage of more photos from their Egyptian adventures. The photos included images of camels, sandy deserts with pyramids and clear blue skies, along with a snap of her and a female friend.

(Photo credit: Lola Consuelos/Instagram)

Just before Lola’s vacation, the college student, who is studying music, posted two videos of herself showing off her singing voice. She didn’t show her face in the black and white clips, and instead let her voice be the focus of her post.

Lola performed a rendition of “Jealous” by Labrinth and simply captioned the two-part post with a black heart emoji. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos both gushed over their talented daughter in the comments. “You are gifted ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Kelly wrote, while the Riverdale actor added a slew of heart emojis in a separate comment.

Before that, Kelly took to Instagram to honor Lola on National Daughter’s Day on September 25. She posted a sweet tribute to her daughter that featured a throwback photo of them, along with a heartfelt message.