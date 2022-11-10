Kelly Ripa Stunned To See Son Michael Consuelos, 25, In People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Issue: ‘This Kid’

It runs in the family! Kelly Ripa, 52, was pleasantly surprised when she found out her son Michael Consuelos, 25, was named one of People’s “Sexiest Men Alive” during Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan.

Co-host Ryan Seacrest broke the news in a very matter-of-fact way during the morning show, flipping through the pages of the magazine before happening upon a photo of Michael. “This is a Consuelos,” Ryan said dramatically, as he turned the issue around to reveal Michael lounging around shirtless, with only a green blazer on. A photo of fatherMark Consuelos, 51, in his young days sat just above his shoulder.

“Are you kidding me?” Kelly gasped before grabbing the magazine and popping on her reading glasses to give things a further look. She mumbled a bit while looking over his page, telling the audience, “You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.”

Reading from his profile, the former soap star said, “Michael respects his father’s work ethic.” Looking confused, Kelly tilted her nose up and joked, “Yeah, he worked one-day last week.”

Kelly then turned to the cameras and told her son, “Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful.” Then she got down to a whisper and grimaced, “I had no idea you were considered ‘sexy.'”

The star did add that she “always found [Michael’s] father to be sexy.” Kelly and Mark have been going strong from over 26 years. In addition to Michael, they also have daughter Lola, 21, and son, Joaquin, 19.

Michael talked about how his dad’s style influences him in the People issue. The young producer told the mag, “My dad has a cool closet. I often raid my dad’s closet, and he always notices. He’s like, ‘Hey, where’s this?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, you weren’t home. You were in Vancouver for a while, so I figured…’ He’s like, ‘Don’t figure, ask!’

While not an actor like his parents, Michael has enjoyed some screen time. He played a young version of his father’s Riverdale character Hiram Lodge in a 2021 episode of the show.