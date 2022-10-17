Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Visit Son Joaquin, 19, In Michigan & Celebrate His Wrestling Win: Family Photo

Kelly Ripa, 52, and Mark Consuelos, 51, visited their son Joaquin, 19, at the University of Michigan, where they took a sweet family photo after celebrating Joaquin’s win on the wrestling team. The college sophomore towered over his parents in the snapshot that Kelly posted to Instagram on October 16.

Joaquin wore a Michigan Wrestling shirt and a pair of jeans, while Kelly and Mark supported their son’s school with their respective attire. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host wore a black vest over a yellow sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The former Riverdale star wore a gray sweatshirt jacket over a yellow shirt. The married couple also wore sunglasses for the sunny day.

Kelly and Mark were there for a presentation honoring Joaquin and the University of Michigan wrestling team for winning the 2022 Big Ten championship earlier this year. The whole team was awarded championship rings which Joaquin proudly flashed at the camera in the photo with his parents. Kelly captioned the sweet photo, “Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE 💙💛#team100#bigtenchamps #wrestling.”

Joaquin started his first year at the University of Michigan in the fall of 2021. Kelly and Mark became empty nesters since their two other children Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, live on their own in NYC. Kelly reflected on the moment Joaquin left for school on an episode of her talk show in September 2021.

“We took our youngest child to college, we dropped him off. It was hard,” she told Ryan Seacrest. Kelly also admitted that leaving Joaquin in Michigan was “brutally painful” for her and Mark, and that the experience was different from when they brought Lola and Michael to school.

Since Joaquin moved to college, Kelly and Mark have reinvigorated their romance with cozy beach trips with just their dogs and none of their children. It’s hard to find a couple in Hollywood that’s more in love than Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!