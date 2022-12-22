Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Goes Makeup Free With Son Reign, 8, As They Run Errands: Photos

Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian, 43, pulled off a fresh face look while running errands with her son, Reign, 8, on Dec. 22. The brunette bombshell showed her support for her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, by rocking a chic SKIMS tracksuit for the mother-and-son outing. Kourt wore her tresses straight down and pulled off her on-trend bob effortlessly. In addition, the Poosh founder appeared to be busy, as she carried her iPhone in hand while also holding her morning cup of tea. Little Reign, for his part, rocked a green t-shirt while he accompanied his momma.

Kourtney’s cozy ensemble comes just one week after she celebrated her son, Mason‘s 13th birthday. The eldest child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 39, kicked off the start of his teenage years with a lavish Bar Mitzvah at a club in West Hollywood on Dec. 17. Many of the KarJenner family was in attendance including Mason’s aunts Kylie Jenner, 25, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Khloe Kardashian, 38.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a loving birthday message for both of her sons, as they share the same birthday. “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys,” she captioned the throwback snapshot of them. The day of Mason and Reign’s birthday, their grandma, Kris Jenner, 67, took to Instagram to gush about her grandkids. “Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day!”, her caption read.

More recently, on Dec. 20, Reign took to TikTok with his sister, Penelope, 10, to recreate the iconic Kardashians parody. In the previously viral online parody, a video game version of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney sit down to have lunch and have a debate about what flavor of soda to get. Soon, drama ensues when Kim suggests her sisters get orange soda but they opt for strawberry instead. P and her brother decided to recreate the online spoof with their mom on Tues. and we cannot stop laughing! In the clip, Reign plays Kim, while Penelope played Khloe. Kourtney even joined as the waiter.

Kourt and her ex, Scott, welcomed the three kids together during their relationship with lasted from 2006 until their final split in 2015. Since the, as we know, the mom-of-three has since moved on and married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47. Kravis got married on May 15, 2022. They had multiple weddings: a faux wedding in Las Vegas, a legal one in Santa Barbara, and later their lavish wedding in Italy. Scott, for his part, has been dating Kimberly Stewart, 43, since earlier this summer.